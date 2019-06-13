Summer is full of fun events in Centre County. Remember to recycle while participating

Arts Fest food gets thumbs up by borough food inspectors State College borough health inspector Brian O'Donnell talks to the CDT about ensuring food at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is safe for visitors. Vendors are inspected for food safety, sanitation practices and employee hygiene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College borough health inspector Brian O'Donnell talks to the CDT about ensuring food at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts is safe for visitors. Vendors are inspected for food safety, sanitation practices and employee hygiene.

Summer is here! Below, I’ve compiled a list of summer events and destinations, along with recycling updates just for my readers. Participate and enjoy!

Tussey Mountain

If you visit Tussey Mountain this summer for go-karts, batting cages, mini-golf, Movies on the Mountain, etc., don’t forget to recycle. Tussey Mountain has recycling bins set up around the property, so don’t throw your plastic bottles in the trash.

Welch and Park Forest pools

Did you know that Welch and Park Forest community pools have an organics collection program on-site? If you visit the pools this summer, don’t trash your food. Look for the organics recycling containers for your food scraps and pizza boxes.

4th Fest

4th Fest in State College is a fun event for everyone where food and drinks are plentiful. Both Penn State and the 4th Fest Committee will have recycling bins set out around the 4th Fest grounds. Look for the blue recycling bins labeled for plastic bottles and metal cans. There is no need to toss those recyclables in a trash can when there is a recycling bin close by.

Fest Zero

If you have visited the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts in the past, you may have noticed the recycling bins in place for plastic bottles and metal cans. For the past few years, the local community group known as “Fest Zero” has worked with State College Borough and the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority to really ramp up recycling efforts at Arts Fest, increasing recycling volumes throughout the grounds at Arts Fest.

Arts Fest 2019 will feature recycling bins for plastic bottles and metal cans located next to each trash can. In addition, there will be many locations to recycle lemonade cups, and compost bins to collect organic waste. Fest Zero has been working with our local food vendors to offer compostable food ware that can be collected with other organics.

If you attend Arts Fest this year, be sure to recycle and compost anything and everything you can to help Fest Zero, the Borough and CCRRA move Arts Fest toward a zero waste event.

Grange Fair

The CCRRA has been working with the Grange Fair Committee to provide recycling options for fairgoers. This year, Authority employees will place even more recycling bins for plastic bottles and metal cans throughout the midway and in between the tent and RV rows to make recycling at the fair convenient for all. While at the fair, be sure to look for recycling bins and please use them.

Compost now available at CCRRA

Still need to put that finishing touch on your garden or mulch your perennials? You can now buy State College Borough Compost at our facility located at 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte. The cost is $6 per 40lb bag and we will even load the bags in your vehicle. Proceeds benefit the Authority’s Education Endowment Fund.

Happy summer and thanks for recycling!