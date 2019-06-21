Have you explored the renovated Shaver’s Creek? Centred Outdoors will host guided hikes

Get a sneak peek at Shaver’s Creek’s new facilities Penn State's Shaver's Creek Environmental Center is undergoing major renovations, including new enclosures for its 18 raptors. The center will reopen on Labor Day weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State's Shaver's Creek Environmental Center is undergoing major renovations, including new enclosures for its 18 raptors. The center will reopen on Labor Day weekend.

This Sunday and Wednesday, join ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center for a guided tour of the center’s trails and newly renovated facilities.

Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center was founded in 1976 as an educational site for Penn State students to get hands-on experience working in environmental education. For over 40 years, students have had the opportunity to gain experience by planning programs for visitors, working with live animals, and building the center’s exhibits. To this day, the center’s mission of connecting people to people and people to nature is still the focus, and the center continues to grow.

Last fall, Shaver’s Creek reopened after a multi-year renovation project aimed at expanding and strengthening the center’s programs. The $7.5 million renovation included an enhanced visitor’s center, including the updated Liztinger Herpetology Center in the Litzinger Discovery Room; approximately 3,000-square feet of new technology-enhanced classroom space between three classrooms; new administrative and staff office space; and new raptor enclosures that will accommodate the 18 birds that live at Shaver’s Creek.

After meeting in front of the Environmental Center, attendees of the Centered Outdoors program will explore a nearby trail to look for wildflowers and to listen for the early summer birds of forest and fields. Along the way, participants will learn how the nature center staff monitors nesting birds. The walk will be about 1 mile, so please come prepared with sturdy footwear and a full water bottle. Participants have the option to walk through the new Raptor Center before or after the walk.

Planning to attend this week’s adventure? Here’s what you need to know:

What: Centred Outdoors: Shaver’s Creek

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, with guided hikes at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, with guided walks at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Where: 3400 Discovery Road, Petersburg

Parking: Ample parking is available on-site.

What to bring:

A refillable water bottle

Sun protection including a hat and sunscreen

Sturdy footwear capable of walking on a forested path

Long pants and high socks may be preferred for additional protection from insects and ticks

A light snack or picnic, especially if you plan to come early or stay after the hike

Child carrier/backpack is recommended for very young children

Binoculars for bird and wildlife watchers

Difficulty of hike: 1 mile long hike; moderate difficulty

Additional Information:

Pets are not permitted on this Centred Outdoors hike.

Visit www.centredoutdoors.org for complete event details and safety tips

Centred Outdoors will host free, guided adventures to Centre County residents and visitors every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and every Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. June 9 through Aug. 6. The finalized schedule can be seen at www.centredoutdoors.org, where users can log in to create their own profile, RSVP, and receive weekly emails about each event. While online registration is not required, it is the best way to receive event updates. Look to the Centre Daily Times every week for complete details about the upcoming Centred Outdoors destination.