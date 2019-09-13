Calling all Centre County fifth graders: Get creative with CCRRA’s annual poster contest

Salvaging food from dumpsters VIDEO: Environmental activist Rob Greenfield and volunteers stage a “Food Waste Fiasco” event at NC State in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, August 23, 2016, pointing out edible things tossed into retail store garbage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Environmental activist Rob Greenfield and volunteers stage a “Food Waste Fiasco” event at NC State in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, August 23, 2016, pointing out edible things tossed into retail store garbage.

Calling all fifth grade students! The Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority and Weis Markets are once again sponsoring our popular poster contest that is open to all fifth graders who live in Centre County. Winning posters will be selected to appear in a 2020 calendar, and our winning student artists will receive a gift card to Weis Markets. In addition, the winner’s school will also receive a Weis Market gift card for a local family in need.

Here is what students need to know:

Design a poster around the theme: “Feeding Our Friends.”

Students may use a variety of media, such as watercolor, ink, crayon, chalk, markers, etc.

Students are encouraged to incorporate recycled or recyclable materials into their creations.

Be creative; there is no size or layout requirement.

Posters should be delivered to the school office by the deadline: Friday, Oct. 11th.

Posters created by students must be their own original artwork. Students must put the following on the back of their poster:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Student’s full name and name of school

Student’s phone number or e-mail address

Teacher’s name and home room number

Did you know that millions of people struggle to get by because of underemployment, stagnant wages and rising costs of living? In fact, there are many local families who are in need of food to feed their families. For Hunger Action Month, design a poster around what you can do to help struggling families and you can win a gift card for a local family to give them a little extra help for times when they are in need.

The posters will be collected from Centre County schools during the week of Oct. 14th and judged by a panel of community members. The winning posters selected by the judges will be featured in a 2020 calendar that will be available to students and the community. Our local Weis Market stores will have calendars available to the public as well. In addition, calendars will be distributed to all participating schools.

The artists who create the winning posters will receive a $25 gift card to Weis Markets. In addition, a gift card will be given to a local family in need.

Once the winning posters are chosen, the students will be contacted with the good news. The winning schools will also be contacted to set up a time for a representative to present the award in the student’s classroom, at a school assembly or gathering, or at an event of the school’s choosing.

All poster entries submitted will become property of the CCRRA and will not be returned to the artist.

We are excited to see what our local fifth grade artists have in store for us this year.

For additional information regarding the contest, please call me at 238-7005 or email me at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.

Thanks for participating!