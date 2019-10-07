Tourism insights: Centre County’s agricultural assets appeal to residents and visitors alike

SHARE COPY LINK

This past week, the Central Pennsylvania Convention & Visitors Bureau (CPCVB) and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County (CBICC) joined with members of Centre County’s agriculture community to unveil an exciting new initiative — Happy Valley Agventures — designed to showcase and promote Happy Valley’s agricultural assets.

Agriculture is deeply embedded in the county’s heritage. Penn State University was founded in 1855 as the Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania; world-class agricultural education and research remain university hallmarks.

As the Commonwealth’s No. 1 industry, agriculture is vital to our local economy as well. According to the most recently available data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centre County Farm Employment accounted for roughly 1,262 jobs, with food manufacturing accounting for some 183 jobs, and total of all production at 1,602 jobs.

Through agritourism, there is an opportunity for farmers and related vendors to make an even greater economic impact, while also providing a source of supplemental income for farmers trying to preserve their livelihood.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The growing popularity of agritourism stems from the greater interest people have in knowing and connecting with where food comes, spurring the farm-to-table movement. Travelers are also increasingly looking for more authentic experiences. The CPCVB/CBICC initiative seeks to capitalize on these trends by showcasing establishments that are agriculturally focused; open to the public; provides an ag-related experience; or are served by vendors, producers and/or distributors sourced within central Pennsylvania.

The recent Centre County Farm Tour, hosted by the Centre County Farmland Trust, serves as testament to the appeal and promise of agritourism.

“I was visiting State College from the Miami area, and what a pleasant surprise the Farm Tour turned out to be,” said Plantation, Florida resident Sharon Bikoundou, who was in Centre County on business this past July and took time to participate in the annual event. “I’m used to crowded, crazy Miami traffic, so driving on the country roads from farm to farm was so relaxing. I was also surprised at how many different types of agricultural venues we were able to visit — everything from a wine tour, to a farm-to-table restaurant, and a delicious and educational tour of an Amish cheese farm. I can’t wait to return next year!”

It’s not just visitors we are hoping to reach with greater awareness about the county’s agricultural offerings. We want residents to know what they can find in their own backyard.

This is a need we hear from our vendors themselves — the need to reach local residents.

Mark Dello Stritto, partner and president of creative for 321 Blink, the firm that led the Happy Valley Agventures creative process, is one such resident.

“Part of our marketing research included two days of exploring Centre County, interviewing nine practitioners and touring their place of business,” Dello Stritto said. “I’ve lived in the area for 17 years and in some cases, I had no idea what was available to discover right down the road.”

As the creative messaging will convey: Happy Valley’s agricultural offerings — from traditional working farms and four-season farmer’s markets, to restaurants, wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries — provide unique opportunities to discover authentic people and places, experiences and tastes. Special events throughout the year showcase the changing seasons of agriculture. Traveling through our rolling hills, beautiful valleys and picturesque backroads along the way help create memories unlike any other.

To learn more about all that is happening, visit www.happyvalleyagventures.com.