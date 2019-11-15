Hundreds of Centre County fifth graders submitted recycling posters. Here are the winners

Paige Winters, a fifth-grader at Centre Learning Community Charter School, was among those who created winning posters for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s “Feeding Our Friends” poster contest. Photo provided

In September, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority, along with our partner Weis Markets, kicked off a poster contest that was open to all fifth-grade students in Centre County. The students were asked to design a poster around the theme “Feeding Our Friends.” We received hundreds of entries, and on Oct. 22, 16 posters were selected as our winners.

We would like to congratulate the following students for their winning posters:

Emma Burger — Marion Walker Elementary School

Nora Burns — Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School

Abby Hacker — Port Matilda Elementary School

Chloe Hartswick — Benner Elementary School

Luke Hosband — Howard Elementary School

Isla Jackson — Corl Street Elementary School

Nevaeh Kurtz — Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School

Mackenzie Lee — Park Forest Elementary School

Kendall Lingenfelter and Holly Winfield — Spring Creek Elementary School

Alyssa Lipski — Gray’s Woods Elementary School

Dawson Lomison — Mountain Top Area Elementary School

Morgan Neese — Penns Valley Intermediate School

Jacob Neidrick — Wingate Elementary School

Riley Santostefano — Pleasant Gap Elementary School

Michael Shea — Radio Park Elementary School

Paige Winters — Centre Learning Community Charter School

In addition, there are three honorable mentions to congratulate:

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Maya Patel — Benner Elementary School

Hailey Vinnedge — Pleasant Gap Elementary School

Alyssa Weiss — Marion Walker Elementary School

The winning and honorable mention posters will be featured in the 2020 “Feeding Our Friends” wall calendars and distributed to all fifth-grade students in Centre County next month. The calendars will also be available free of charge at our five Centre County Weis Markets stores as well as other locations around the community.

We are in the process of scheduling individual award ceremonies for each of our poster contest winners at their respective schools. At the ceremony, each student will be presented with a framed picture of their poster, copies of the 2020 Feeding Our Friends calendar and a $25 Weis Markets gift card. In addition, the principal at each school will receive a $25 Weis Markets gift card to be given to a local family in need.

All winning and honorable mention posters will be also be highlighted on the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s Facebook and Twitter pages and an article will appear in an upcoming copy of the Centre County Recycles newsletter.

We were so excited to offer this opportunity to our local fifth-grade students. Congratulations to all of our winning artists!