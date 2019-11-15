Living Columns & Blogs
Hundreds of Centre County fifth graders submitted recycling posters. Here are the winners
In September, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority, along with our partner Weis Markets, kicked off a poster contest that was open to all fifth-grade students in Centre County. The students were asked to design a poster around the theme “Feeding Our Friends.” We received hundreds of entries, and on Oct. 22, 16 posters were selected as our winners.
We would like to congratulate the following students for their winning posters:
- Emma Burger — Marion Walker Elementary School
- Nora Burns — Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School
- Abby Hacker — Port Matilda Elementary School
- Chloe Hartswick — Benner Elementary School
- Luke Hosband — Howard Elementary School
- Isla Jackson — Corl Street Elementary School
- Nevaeh Kurtz — Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School
- Mackenzie Lee — Park Forest Elementary School
- Kendall Lingenfelter and Holly Winfield — Spring Creek Elementary School
- Alyssa Lipski — Gray’s Woods Elementary School
- Dawson Lomison — Mountain Top Area Elementary School
- Morgan Neese — Penns Valley Intermediate School
- Jacob Neidrick — Wingate Elementary School
- Riley Santostefano — Pleasant Gap Elementary School
- Michael Shea — Radio Park Elementary School
- Paige Winters — Centre Learning Community Charter School
In addition, there are three honorable mentions to congratulate:
- Maya Patel — Benner Elementary School
- Hailey Vinnedge — Pleasant Gap Elementary School
- Alyssa Weiss — Marion Walker Elementary School
The winning and honorable mention posters will be featured in the 2020 “Feeding Our Friends” wall calendars and distributed to all fifth-grade students in Centre County next month. The calendars will also be available free of charge at our five Centre County Weis Markets stores as well as other locations around the community.
We are in the process of scheduling individual award ceremonies for each of our poster contest winners at their respective schools. At the ceremony, each student will be presented with a framed picture of their poster, copies of the 2020 Feeding Our Friends calendar and a $25 Weis Markets gift card. In addition, the principal at each school will receive a $25 Weis Markets gift card to be given to a local family in need.
All winning and honorable mention posters will be also be highlighted on the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s Facebook and Twitter pages and an article will appear in an upcoming copy of the Centre County Recycles newsletter.
We were so excited to offer this opportunity to our local fifth-grade students. Congratulations to all of our winning artists!
