Recycling: Recognizing the 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners

By Amy Schirf

The Foxdale Village retirement community on Marylyn Avenue in State College is one of the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners.
Can you believe that the days of 2020 are winding down? For many, this year has been filled with uncertainties, change, sadness, anxiety; I could go on and on. I have tried my best to keep a positive attitude through it all and will continue that fight as long as it takes.

On that note, I would like to use my column this month to shine positivity and light as I recognize so many of our wonderful local businesses, schools and organizations who have gone above and beyond in their recycling programs, community stewardship and sustainable practices.

Every two years we put out a call for businesses, schools and organizations to tell us what they are doing to “be green.” This year, 40 applications were received and 40 of our local businesses, schools and organizations are honored as 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners.

Along with mentioning them below, we are spotlighting our 2020 Green Business Partners on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Each Green Business Partner has its own day to shine as we highlight their green accomplishments. Feel free to check our social media pages over the next month as we continue to honor each.

Please join me in congratulating the following businesses, schools and organizations for their conscious effort to be green and environmentally friendly:

If you would like to be recognized as a Centre County Green Business Partner, we will hold another round of applications in 2021 for recognition in the spring of 2022.

Congratulations again to all of our Green Business Partners.

Thanks for recycling!

Amy Schirf is education coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Contact her at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.
