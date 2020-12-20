Living Columns & Blogs
Recycling: Recognizing the 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners
Can you believe that the days of 2020 are winding down? For many, this year has been filled with uncertainties, change, sadness, anxiety; I could go on and on. I have tried my best to keep a positive attitude through it all and will continue that fight as long as it takes.
On that note, I would like to use my column this month to shine positivity and light as I recognize so many of our wonderful local businesses, schools and organizations who have gone above and beyond in their recycling programs, community stewardship and sustainable practices.
Every two years we put out a call for businesses, schools and organizations to tell us what they are doing to “be green.” This year, 40 applications were received and 40 of our local businesses, schools and organizations are honored as 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners.
Along with mentioning them below, we are spotlighting our 2020 Green Business Partners on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Each Green Business Partner has its own day to shine as we highlight their green accomplishments. Feel free to check our social media pages over the next month as we continue to honor each.
Please join me in congratulating the following businesses, schools and organizations for their conscious effort to be green and environmentally friendly:
- AAUW (American Association of University Women) State College
- ABC, Central PA Chapter
- AE Works, Ltd.
- Art Alliance of Central PA
- Benjamin’s Catering
- Centre Region Council of Governments
- Centre Region Council of Governments Refuse & Recycling Program
- Centre Region Parks & Recreation
- Coca-Cola – Howard Facility
- Cooke Tavern/Happy Valley Soup Company
- Corl Street Elementary School
- Delta Program
- DEP - Moshannon District Mining Office
- EnergyCAP
- Envinity, Inc
- Ferguson Township Elementary School
- Foxdale Village Retirement Community
- Grace Lutheran Church/Grace Lutheran Preschool & Kindergarten
- Gray’s Woods Elementary School
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County ReStore
- Homan’s General Store of Potters Mills
- Jabebo Studio
- K-B Offset Printing, Inc.
- KCF Technologies, Inc.
- Muddy Paws Marsh Environmental Education Center
- Nittany Valley Charter School
- Park Forest Middle School
- Philipsburg Heritage Days
- Scraps & Skeins
- Simplicity: A Bed and Breakfast
- State College Presbyterian Church
- State College Spikes
- The Historic Barn at Cooke Tavern
- The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center
- The State College Friends School
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County
- University Mennonite Church
- Village at Penn State
- Weis Markets
- Windy Hill Village
If you would like to be recognized as a Centre County Green Business Partner, we will hold another round of applications in 2021 for recognition in the spring of 2022.
Congratulations again to all of our Green Business Partners.
Thanks for recycling!
Comments