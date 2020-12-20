Recycling: Recognizing the 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners

The Foxdale Village retirement community on Marylyn Avenue in State College is one of the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners. adrey@centredaily.com

Can you believe that the days of 2020 are winding down? For many, this year has been filled with uncertainties, change, sadness, anxiety; I could go on and on. I have tried my best to keep a positive attitude through it all and will continue that fight as long as it takes.

On that note, I would like to use my column this month to shine positivity and light as I recognize so many of our wonderful local businesses, schools and organizations who have gone above and beyond in their recycling programs, community stewardship and sustainable practices.

Every two years we put out a call for businesses, schools and organizations to tell us what they are doing to “be green.” This year, 40 applications were received and 40 of our local businesses, schools and organizations are honored as 2020 Centre County Green Business Partners.

Along with mentioning them below, we are spotlighting our 2020 Green Business Partners on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Each Green Business Partner has its own day to shine as we highlight their green accomplishments. Feel free to check our social media pages over the next month as we continue to honor each.

Please join me in congratulating the following businesses, schools and organizations for their conscious effort to be green and environmentally friendly:

AAUW (American Association of University Women) State College

ABC, Central PA Chapter

AE Works, Ltd.

Art Alliance of Central PA

Benjamin’s Catering

Centre Region Council of Governments

Centre Region Council of Governments Refuse & Recycling Program

Centre Region Parks & Recreation

Coca-Cola – Howard Facility

Cooke Tavern/Happy Valley Soup Company

Corl Street Elementary School

Delta Program

DEP - Moshannon District Mining Office

EnergyCAP

Envinity, Inc

Ferguson Township Elementary School

Foxdale Village Retirement Community

Grace Lutheran Church/Grace Lutheran Preschool & Kindergarten

Gray’s Woods Elementary School

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County ReStore

Homan’s General Store of Potters Mills

Jabebo Studio

K-B Offset Printing, Inc.

KCF Technologies, Inc.

Muddy Paws Marsh Environmental Education Center

Nittany Valley Charter School

Park Forest Middle School

Philipsburg Heritage Days

Scraps & Skeins

Simplicity: A Bed and Breakfast

State College Presbyterian Church

State College Spikes

The Historic Barn at Cooke Tavern

The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center

The State College Friends School

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County

University Mennonite Church

Village at Penn State

Weis Markets

Windy Hill Village

If you would like to be recognized as a Centre County Green Business Partner, we will hold another round of applications in 2021 for recognition in the spring of 2022.

Congratulations again to all of our Green Business Partners.

Thanks for recycling!