Recycling: Envelopes with plastic windows? Spiral cans? More answers to your FAQs

Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority separate plastic bottles at facility in 2016. Centre Daily Times, file

Happy February! Not only have we been getting blasted with snow lately, but also with recycling questions. I have collected some of the questions received over the past few weeks and answered them below. Enjoy!

Q: Can I recycle envelopes with plastic windows?

A: Yes, you may recycle paper envelopes with plastic windows. Bag or bundle them along with other acceptable mixed paper and place in your curbside bin. These may also be recycled along with mixed paper at any of our recycling drop off locations in the mixed paper compartment.

Q: Can I recycle corrugated cardboard boxes with packing tape attached?

A: Yes. Always flatten corrugated cardboard before recycling.

Q: Do you know how or where I can recycle fluorescent light tubes?

A: This answer applies to fluorescent tubes from households only. If you wish to recycle fluorescent tubes from households, you can bring them to our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event this spring (look for information on this event soon). We will take them off of your hands free of charge. Fluorescent tubes may also be properly disposed. Place your fluorescent tubes next to your garbage can (in plain sight for the hauler) for collection. Insert the fluorescent tubes in the packaging from your replacement tubes if you have it.

Q: What other plastic bag types can be recycled with the grocery, bread and shopping bags at the grocery stores?

A: Grocery stores accept many types of plastic bags, film and wrap for recycling. Acceptable items include but are not limited to: newspaper bags, dry cleaning bags, bread bags, produce bags, food storage bags, plastic cereal box liners, bubble wrap, air pillows and product wrap (used on paper towels, diapers, bathroom tissue, water bottles, etc.). Many grocery stores have a sign above their plastic bag/film recycling bin to explain proper film recycling. It is important to note that all plastic bags, film and wrap must be clean and dry before recycling. For additional information on plastic bag/film recycling, visit www.abagslife.com.

Q.: Can the spiral containers that sugar and creamer come in be recycled with metal cans? And do the plastic lids need to be removed?

A: Yes, we accept “spiral cans” in our recycling program. Spiral cans have a thin cardboard body with a metal bottom and/or a metal rim on the top. Examples of spiral cans include: coffee cans, lemonade mix cans, Pringles potato chip cans, peanut cans, etc. These cans may be placed in your curbside recycling bin or brought to any of our recycling drop off locations and placed in the compartment labeled for “metal cans.” It is helpful to us if the plastic lids are removed.

If you have a recycling question, send me an email at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org. I will answer you and maybe your question will be featured in a future column.

Thanks for recycling!