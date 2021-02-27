Questions about the Spring Creek Watershed? A growing resource has you covered

A couple crosses one of the bridges at Spring Creek Park on Monday, May 4, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

Did you ever wonder how a structure like Centre Furnace could produce iron ore? Or what is the origin of water gushing out of Big Spring? Or why Spring Creek can support so many wild trout? There is a place to go to get such answers, thanks to a small group of residents who worked together to create the Spring Creek Watershed Atlas.

The Atlas was the brainchild of Barbara Fisher, a long-time conservationist and a founding member of the ClearWater Conservancy. Fisher assembled a group of like-minded conservationists who embraced her idea.

Because water is so important, the group believed that the community at large should have a better understanding of Spring Creek — its history, its geology, its impact on the economy, and its future. They sought the support of the Spring Creek Watershed Commission and some six years later the Spring Creek Watershed Atlas is online, providing more than 50 articles that are interesting and informative. Articles, which are directed at students and the general public, are added to the Atlas each month.

Articles on geography and geology help to explain why this watershed has such a large supply of groundwater. One can readily find maps that show how the groundwater boundary of the watershed is about 20% larger than the surface water boundary. Due to limestone formations in the southwest part of the watershed, groundwater from the Spruce Creek watershed is actually leaking over into the Spring Creek watershed. This results in the abundant supply of groundwater that is vital to the economy of the area. Nearly all residents of the watershed depend upon groundwater for their drinking water.

The limestone geology of the watershed explains how much of the water that emerges in Bellefonte’s Big Spring originated as rainfall that infiltrated into the ground in the southwest portion of the watershed. This groundwater travels underground more than 13 miles before emerging in Big Spring, which delivers about 15 million gallons per day, the second largest spring in Pennsylvania.

Bellefonte was settled in 1795, shortly after the first water-powered mill was put into operation. Articles in the Atlas describe the establishment of various industries throughout the watershed that needed a reliable, year-round source of flowing water to drive waterwheels. These waterwheels provided power to pump bellows that fed iron furnaces, to hammer out pig iron, and to drive large grindstones that milled agricultural products like corn and oats.

Remnants of these early industries remain today. Centre Furnace and Centre Mansion on East College Avenue in State College are a testament to these early industries. Roopsburg Mill, just south of Bellefonte, has been converted to a residence and Gamble Mill in Bellefonte continues to be part of the local economy. Other historic buildings are scattered throughout the watershed.

The abundant supply of groundwater helps maintain a community of aquatic organisms dependent on cold water. While Spring Creek is best known for its large population of wild brown trout, the stream supports many species of fish, insects and other invertebrates. The robust trout population attracts thousands of anglers to Spring Creek every year.

Articles on the natural history of the area can help one find and identify a whole host of wild flowers that grow along the Spring Creek corridor. Wild flowers first appear in early spring and continue blooming into the fall. The path along Spring Creek from the Shiloh Road parking area downstream to Fisherman’s Paradise is the most scenic section of the stream.

Several authors have noted that the water quality in Spring Creek has been altered through time as evidenced by changes in aquatic organisms. Non-point source pollution from urban and agricultural areas have likely contributed to these changes. The University Area Joint Authority treats wastewater from the region around State College, and Penn State treats wastewater from campus. Both of these treatment systems have developed innovative ways to efficiently treat and discharge wastewater with little or no impacts on streams and groundwater.

The challenge facing municipalities is how to sustain a high quality of surface and groundwater while meeting the increasing demand for water by an ever-growing population. The Spring Creek Watershed Commission is working to meet this challenge, and one of their efforts has been to sponsor the Watershed Atlas. If one is curious about any aspect of the watershed, the Atlas is a great place to start looking.

For more information, visit www.springcreekwatershedatlas.org.