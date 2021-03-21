Recycling: What to know about CCRRA’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event

Good news! The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will hold our annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event this spring! It’s time to start cleaning out those basements, sheds and garages. Don’t forget to look under your sinks as well.

There is one very important message I need to relay about this event: pre-registration is mandatory to attend. However, pre-registration is quick, easy and online.

How to pre-register for HHW

All event and pre-registration information can be found at www.centrecountyrecycles.org. Pre-registration is open and takes only a few minutes. During the pre-registration process, you will sign up for a time on April 30 or May 1 to bring your acceptable Household Hazardous Waste items to our facility for them to be properly disposed of.

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with your ticket, which ensures you a spot at our HHW event. You will then bring your ticket along with your items to our facility on the day/time that you selected and we will take your HHW items from you. We work with a New Jersey company who will then properly dispose of or recycle your Household Hazardous Waste.

Once you enter our facility on the day of the event, there will be strict guidelines to follow such as:

Masks are required

You must stay in your vehicle

Keep your windows up

Place your ticket on your dashboard

Once checked in, you will then drive up to the unloading zone where you will pop open your trunk. Workers will remove the items from your trunk or truck bed and you will be on your way.

We have a little over 1,000 spots open over the two-day event, however we average 1,000 cars each year, so make sure you register to secure a spot at this free event. Just go to www.centrecountyrecycles.org to register.

No internet?

If you do not have internet we are here to help! Give our office a call at 814-238-7005 and we can get you registered and mail you a ticket.

Acceptable items

Once you have registered, it will be time to start collecting the items from home that you wish to bring. A list of acceptable items include insecticides, weed killers, pool chemicals, cleaners, poisons, corrosives, flammables, oil based paints, CFL bulbs, fluorescent tubes and most other hazardous chemicals from households only.

Do not bring: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, medications, batteries, ammunition or explosives.

Remember, all details and to register for our event can be found at www.centrecountyrecycles.org. If you have any questions, please let me know by contacting me at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.

Thank you for recycling and please take advantage of this free, once a year event! Can’t attend this spring? We will hold another HHW Event in the spring of 2022.