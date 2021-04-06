Communities that care: Join ‘Kindness Rocks’ and ‘Chalk the Walk’ initiatives in April

Each year the month of April marks a time when our community comes together to raise awareness around two important initiatives: child abuse prevention and sexual assault awareness. Staff of human services agencies work tirelessly to address these issues all year long, but during the month of April we join forces to take a collaborative approach to raising awareness throughout our community in support of those who are survivors of child abuse and sexual violence.

Our goals are to make sure that everyone is aware of the resources that are available to address these issues on an individual level, as well as to expand our communitywide prevention and awareness efforts.

This year representatives from Centre County Children and Youth Services, Centre Safe, Mount Nittany Health Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County, YMCA of Centre County, and the Youth Service Bureau have joined forces to put together a social media awareness campaign. There are two opportunities for the public to safely show support of these important initiatives through the “Kindness Rocks” and “Chalk the Walk” activities. You can participate in these prevention and awareness efforts by taking any of the following actions:

Follow the agencies listed above on social media, or search for the hashtag #CentreCountyCares. We’ll be posting tips, pictures, videos, and resources all throughout the month of April.

Observe the Centre County Courthouse lit up in blue (for child abuse prevention) and teal (for sexual assault awareness) during the month of April.

Participate in the “Kindness Rocks” initiative by painting small rocks with inspirational messages and leaving them in safe spaces for someone else to find. Post pictures of any Kindness Rocks that you find on social media using the hashtag #CentreCountyCares, and then either keep it for your own inspiration or leave it out for someone else to find.

View the Chalk the Walk inspirational and optimistic messages in front of each participating organization, or join the movement and create your own!

The goal of both the Kindness Rocks and Chalk the Walk activities is to show our widespread support of those who have experienced child abuse and sexual assault by sharing messages such as “prevention is possible,” “your body is your own,” “everyone deserves to be safe,” “I believe you,” or “let’s be the change.”

We hope that these and other efforts made around the county throughout the month of April will send the clear message that we are choosing to work together to recognize and react responsibly to child abuse and sexual assault, and ultimately working toward preventing it from happening in the first place.

Lastly, the hotline to report suspected child abuse in the state of Pennsylvania (Childline) is 1-800-932-0313. If you are an adult experiencing a harmful situation yourself, struggling with past abuse, or are a concerned loved one, you can call the Centre Safe 24-hour hotline at 1-877-234-5050.