Watershed Cleanup Day, backyard composting lesson and more: Here’s a list of earth-friendly spring events

Earth-friendly spring events are back! Check out the description of each event below and be sure to take advantage of as many as possible.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event — April 30 and May 1; Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority, 253 Transfer Road, College Township

As was the case this past fall, pre-registration is required. Visit www.centrecountyrecycles.org/hazardouswastecollection for more information and to register. As always, this is a free event.

Acceptable items, from households only, include oil-based paints, insecticides, toxic chemicals, cleaners, CFL bulbs, fluorescent tubes, flammables and more.

Do not bring latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, medications, explosives or alkaline batteries to the event. Contact CCRRA at ccrra@centrecountyrecycles.org or 814-238-7005 for questions regarding the collection event.

Watershed Cleanup Day — 8 a.m.-noon Saturday

This year marks the 25th anniversary of ClearWater Conservancy’s Watershed Cleanup Day. Since 1997, volunteers have prevented more than 6 million pounds of trash from entering our local waterways and with your help, we’ll make a big difference this year too. Visit www.clearwaterconservancy.org/wcd for event details and for information on how to volunteer.

Earth Day Eco-Dash Challenge — Saturday, Millbrook Marsh

Walk, run, bike, or scoot your way through outdoor, eco-friendly challenges to celebrate Earth Day. Participants will solve puzzles, ciphers, clues, and more while discovering neat facts about the natural world and learning how to be a steward of the Earth. Gather your team for an amazing adventure through Millbrook Marsh and Spring Creek Park for a chance to win prizes. Teams can be comprised of individuals, families, or groups and may register to dash either on foot or by human-powered transportation. Each team completing all Eco-Dash challenges will be entered into the prize drawing.

Masks are required to be worn on the boardwalk and when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Rain date is Sunday and the event is open to all ages. Cost is $10/resident team; $15/non-resident team. Visit https://www.crpr.org/mmnc-public-programs to register.

Get the Dirt on Backyard Composting — May 2, virtual event

Learn how to turn your kitchen and yard waste into black gold. Backyard composting is an easy, inexpensive, and natural process that transforms your kitchen and garden waste into valuable, nutrient-rich food for your garden while keeping these organic wastes out of our landfills. Join us to learn the basics of backyard composting: why it’s important to compost, what to add and not to add to a compost pile, how to maintain a compost pile, and how to use finished compost. Visit https://www.crpr.org/mmnc-public-programs for more information and to register.

Recycling updates

Follow CCRRA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all of your local recycling news and updates.

If you have questions about recycling, please give me a call at 814-238-7005 or send me an email at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org. As always, thank you for recycling!