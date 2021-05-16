Recycling: CCRRA hosts art show, virtual tours and even a COVID testing site

The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will host a COVID-19 testing site at its Interpretive Center through May 29. adrey@centredaily.com

There is a lot going on at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. We just held our annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, we are now offering virtual tours of our facility, we are currently a COVID-19 testing site and we are hosting a recycled art show.

Here’s more about all that is happening at CCRRA:

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection results

More than 38,000 pounds of hazardous material were collected during the HHW Collection Event held at our facility on April 30 and May 1. Close to 750 vehicles brought hazardous materials to the annual free drop-off event. If you missed this collection, look for information next spring. We will offer another Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on April 29-30, 2022.

Schedule a virtual tour of CCRRA

Although our in-person tours are still on hold, our virtual tours are up and running! We have partnered with WPSU and created an amazing seven-minute tour of our facility. We are scheduling these tours with our local classrooms and are having a blast. Tours are held over Zoom where we watch the tour together followed by a Q&A session. If you have a group who would like to take a virtual tour of our facility, send an email to aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org to get it set up.

CCRRA is a COVID-19 testing site through May

CCRRA has partnered with Centre County Government to offer COVID-19 testing at our Interpretive Center. Now through Saturday, May 29, testing will be available Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte. For additional information, call 844-522-5952.

Recycled Art Show

Are you a fan of recycling? Are you a fan of art? Well, so are we! We are so honored to partner with the Central Pennsylvania Art Alliance to host an extended art exhibit of their “Recycled Show.” The Art Alliance has placed nine amazing pieces in our Interpretive Center. Although the Interpretive Center is currently being used as a COVID-19 testing site, you can still view the artwork on social media. Check out CCRRA’s Facebook and Instagram pages to see a picture and description of each of the pieces. Our local artists have really outdone themselves this year.

B-Green with B94.5 & CCRRA

If you listen to B94.5 on the first Wednesday of each month you may hear a familiar voice — me! Radio DJs Angela and Jason are so gracious to allow me to talk about recycling each month on the air. You never know what we will talk about next, so tune in on the first Wednesday of the month at 8:20 a.m. to hear!

As always, thanks for recycling!