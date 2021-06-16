Living Columns & Blogs

Helping hands: What you should know about the 2021 child tax credit expansion

By Evangeline Wright

Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

The IRS will begin sending money to the majority of families with children starting July 15. Here’s what you should know.

How is the 2021 Child Tax Credit different from previous years?

Who is eligible for the 2021 Child Tax Credit?

    1. Relationship: Child must be your child, grandchild, stepchild, or adopted child; sibling, step-sibling, half-sibling, or their descendant; or a foster child placed with you by a government agency.

    2. Age: Child must be 17 or under on Dec. 31, 2021.

    3. Residency: Child must live with you in the U.S. for more than half the year (time living together doesn’t have to be consecutive). There is an exception for noncustodial parents who are permitted by the custodial parent to claim the child as a dependent (the custodial parent must sign a waiver form).

    4. Social Security number: Child must have a valid Social Security number.

    5. Dependency: Child must be a dependent for tax filing purposes.

How do I get the advance payments?

The IRS will automatically send payments based on information from 2020 or 2019 tax returns. If you qualify, you should receive a notice in June from the IRS to notify you of your eligibility. If you do not receive a notice and believe you are eligible, you may need to file a 2020 tax return in order to receive advance payments of the CTC.

What else should I know?

By July 1, the IRS will make available an online portal for individuals to update and manage their advance payments. A second IRS portal will allow eligible individuals who do not normally file tax returns to register for the CTC by filing a simplified tax return.

Evangeline Wright is a staff attorney with MidPenn Legal Services.
