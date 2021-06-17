Mokita Dialogues: Understanding homelessness in Centre County and how to help

“Safe at home” is a phrase I have heard repeated often and for a few different reasons over the last several months. During the pandemic, our entire global community was encouraged to find safety at home during prolonged periods of shutdowns and quarantines. On a lighter note, as a mom of two boys who love playing baseball, the anticipation of that phrase while the umpire makes a split-second decision at the plate often brings a momentary hush to the bleachers.

At Jana Marie Foundation, a fill-in-the-blank statement we sometimes pose to students is, “I feel safest when ...”, and the most common answer we get is “when I’m at home.” Home is a safe haven for many, so what happens when someone does not have access to a basic necessity like consistent and safe shelter?

On Thursday, June 24, Jana Marie Foundation’s Mokita Dialogues series will continue, and this month’s conversation will focus on homelessness. Meeting virtually (tinyurl.com/mokitadialogues) from 11 a.m. to noon, Kendra Gettig, board chair of Out of The Cold: Centre County, will facilitate a conversation around a presentation entitled, “Homelessness: Services, Challenges, and Opportunities.” Gettig will share information on shelter and housing services in Centre County, explain challenges individuals experiencing homelessness tend to face, and explore opportunities to better serve this vulnerable population. This is a chance to come together as a community to help our neighbors who may be in need.

In 2020, there were 128 individuals experiencing homelessness in Centre County. So far in 2021, there are 181 individuals experiencing homelessness in the county.

Like many social and emotional challenges, there is a stigma that often surrounds homelessness. It is something we know exists, yet we rarely feel comfortable talking about the problem or directly interacting with homeless individuals. As a result, those who are homeless feel invisible, lost and burdensome. Gettig will discuss the Housing First program and how this unique approach is helping individuals and families facing homelessness.

“Individuals and families find themselves facing homelessness for a variety of reasons — loss of employment, lack of affordable housing, family conflict, mental health, substance abuse, etc.,” she said. “People can experience situational homelessness or chronic homelessness. Individuals that are chronically homeless often have a barrier that leads to that repeated homelessness. While addressing those underlying barriers is important, Housing First (a program that connects people with stable housing with no preconditions) has proven to be effective in breaking the cycle of homelessness.”

When it comes to reaching out to help others, knowing and understanding available resources is critical. Jana Marie Foundation talks about this repeatedly during our programs. We do not engage with an audience without highlighting local and national resources that exist to help those dealing with a mental health challenge or crisis. As part of our June Mokita event, Gettig will do the same by sharing information on resources in our community that assist homeless populations.

“I love spending time with individuals at the intersection of homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, and incarceration,” Gettig said. “I believe that all people have intrinsic value, and I believe that this population can thrive if given the appropriate support.”

Mokita Dialogues are a great starting point for shining a light on how we can cultivate compassion and make a difference together. To learn more about Mokita Dialogues and other Jana Marie Foundation programs, please visit www.janamariefoundation.org or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.