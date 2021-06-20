Recycling: No, plastics recycled with CCRRA are not being thrown out

While there have been national stories about plastics not being recycled, Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority assures customers that plastics are not being thrown out. Associated Press

This month I have a special surprise columnist. Joanne Shafer, the deputy executive director/recycling coordinator for the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority is on hand to answer the question that has been asked the most over the past few months: “Are my plastics really being recycled?”

We realize there have been national stories about how plastics are not being recycled in many areas of the country. These stories tell of how China has cut off the market and plastics that should be recycled are not. They tell of how plastic is not profitable so programs are dropping it. They tell readers and listeners that the plastic they think they are recycling is just being thrown out. Many of you have contacted us for clarification and we have answered you directly. I asked Joanne if she would take the time and explain why and how we are able to continue to recycle plastics in our program. The following is her answer.

Let’s start with markets. While it is true that China has cut off international markets for plastic, we do not sell our plastic product to China. We try to use Pennsylvania-based end users whenever we can. I have personally visited most of these factories to make sure that they are in fact, processing our materials. All of the (proper) material that we collect in our program is recycled. It is my job to make sure that happens. And has been for 30 years.

Speaking of profit, profit is not a driver for the Authority, but rather maximum possible diversion from disposal. While strong recycling markets for certain commodities certainly help to fund our programs (corrugated cardboard is quite strong right now), whether or not a certain item carries financial gain is not a driving factor. Markets ebb and flow just like any other commodity – that’s why we charge fees for both trash disposal and recycling services.

I can promise you that the plastic you recycle with us is not being thrown out, if it is an acceptable product in our program. Acceptable plastic includes plastic bottles, jugs and jars. We also accept items like yogurt containers, sour cream containers, blueberry/strawberry containers but only in our Miscellaneous Plastics Drop Off Program. Please be assured that we do have end-use markets for all of the plastics we collect. None of the plastics that we collect for recycling are discarded or sent to the landfill unless someone has deposited a type of plastic that we do not collect. That is considered contamination. Examples of contamination include black plastic and rigid plastic like a cat litter bucket. We must hand sort contaminated material for discard. Please do not deposit unacceptable items for recycling.

National stories can be powerful, but the stories about plastic not being recycled do not apply to our county recycling program. We do have a wonderful virtual tour that you can take of our facility until our in-person tours are back up and running. Please contact us for the link at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org.

Thanks for hearing us out and thanks for recycling!