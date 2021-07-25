Recycling: Radio morning show helps spread the word about recycling in Centre County

Have you ever been driving down the road listening to the radio and all of a sudden you hear talk of recycling? If you live in State College, you may have!

On the first Wednesday of each month at 8:20 a.m., I call in and talk with Jason and Angela on B94.5 about recycling tips, composting, environmental events and more.

Over a year ago, B94.5 started a segment called #BGreen where we discuss all things recycling. Before our segment, we discuss what we think residents would like to learn and then focus on that topic. Angela is very into recycling and sustainability and knows the questions to ask while Jason always comes up with witty and funny comments to make it fun and interesting.

A few of the topics we have covered over the past year are documented below. I hope you find the tips we talk about useful and enlightening. If you do, make sure to tune into B94.5 on the first Wednesday of each month to hear what we will talk about next!

A complete list of topics can be found on the B94.5 website under the #BGreen tab.

July 2021 — What do the numbers mean?

Did you know that the numbers on plastic containers don’t have anything to do with how to recycle that item? The seven numbers designate the type of plastic the container is made from. Recycle bottles, jugs, and jars curbside. Recycle miscellaneous plastics at several drop off locations.

More info: centrecountyrecycles.org/plasticsrecycling

June 2021 — CCRRA IS recycling your plastics!

Don’t listen to those national stories. Centre County Recycling is recycling your plastics. Learn more on the CCRRA website about where to recycle all your plastics!

More info: centrecountyrecycles.org/plasticsrecycling

April 2021 — How to dispose of your paint

Latex paint cans that contain wet paint should have something like sand or cat litter added to solidify the paint before being thrown in the trash. If the paint can is empty, you may recycle the can with your curbside recyclables. Oil-based paints and stains should be discarded at the annual CCRRA household hazardous waste collection event.

More info: centrecountyrecycles.org/paint

February 2021 – Recycle your electronics!

Act 108 of 2010 (The Covered Device Recycling Act), bans most electronic devices from disposal at landfills and incinerators. CCRRA offers a free drop off service for resident’s electronics. Covered devices includes desktop computers, monitors, laptops, computer peripherals and televisions.

Electronics drop-off hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

More info: centrecountyrecycles.org/electronicsrecycling

December 2020 – Recycle your wrapping paper and boxes!

You can recycle “anything that rips” wrapping paper either curbside or in a recycling bin – gift boxes too! Also, check in with your local municipality regarding curbside Christmas tree recycling – this generally begins at the beginning of January.

Don’t forget, turn that radio dial to 94.5 on the first Wednesday of each month at 8:20 a.m. You can also call in and suggest a topic for a future show!

Thank you, Jason and Angela for helping us all to recycle!