Explore some of Pennsylvania’s oldest trees at Alan Seeger Natural Area

At around 100 years old or less, the majority of trees that make up Pennsylvania’s forests are considered to be fairly young and small. These second-growth forests that define the state’s landscape are a result of the nearly complete deforestation of “Penn’s Woods” by Europeans for the purpose of agriculture, iron ore operations, and other forest products. By the late 1800s the landscape that remained was bare and blackened by wildfires, with exposed soil that would wash into streams during rainfall and make waterways uninhabitable for fish and wildlife.

However, there are rare areas of forest that were not logged during this time and remain intact today. These old-growth forests contain species of trees that are of impressive size and age. One of these old-growth forests exists in the Alan Seeger Natural Area, located about 40 minutes outside of State College in Rothrock State Forest.

The virgin forest found in Alan Seeger Natural Area is the result of a claim inconsistency for competing logging operations that both had contracts where the area is located. Not wanting to timber the other company’s claim, the loggers left the large area of forest completely uncleared. The result is a 390-acre area full of hemlock, white pine, and assorted hardwoods. While the oldest tree in the area fell a few years ago, there are several trees still standing that are over 200 years old. Visitors can walk among the rooted giants by following a 1-mile, flat and shaded trail that leads you through a variety of notably large trees and wild rhododendron plants.

This week Centred Outdoors will host events at Alan Seeger Natural Area on Sunday, Wednesday and July 30. Participants can join guided walks to learn about Pennsylvania’s logging history and gain an appreciation for leaders such as Joseph Rothrock, the “Father of Pennsylvania Forestry” who understood the importance of reforestation and forest preservation for the better health of people, wildlife, and communities. Wellness activities will also be offered throughout the week by Jana Marie Foundation. All Centred Outdoors events are free, open to everyone, and suitable for all ages and fitness levels. All event details can be found at www.centredoutdoors.org.

Sunday: Guided hikes and Mindful Drumming at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Wednesday: Guided hikes at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Peaceful Poetry at 11:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30: Guided hike at 6 p.m., Nature Card Making between 6-8 p.m.

