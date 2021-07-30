Take these opportunities to reflect and relax at Rhoneymeade Arboretum & Sculpture Garden

Centred Outdoors will host guided hikes and events at Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden. Photo provided

Peaceful. Quiet. Beautiful. If these words sound refreshing after a busy summer or hectic work schedule, then it might be time to spend a day at Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden located between Boalsburg and Centre Hall (about a 15-minute drive from State College). Rhoneymeade is a local gem for so many reasons, including its scenic beauty and significant regional history in terms of agriculture, art, and land conservation.

Rhoneymeade is a 150-acre site that was purchased in 1794 by Michael Rhone as a farm and homestead for he and his wife Catherine. The structures on the property at that time were very primitive, but after years of successful farming the family was able to build a two-story home on the land, complete with a stone foundation and fireplaces. The property would eventually become home to Michael and Catherine’s grandson, Leonard Rhone. Rhone is known as the founder of the Centre County Grange Fair and for his lifelong dedication to farming, the advancement of agriculture, and improved conditions for farmers on the local and national level. His homestead became known as Rhoneymeade, “Rhone’s meadow” in German.

In 1984 Rhoneymeade was purchased by Dr. Richard Morgan, a retired Penn State professor. Morgan permanently conserved the natural resources throughout the property through a conservation easement with ClearWater Conservancy, the organization’s first in its history. In 1989 Rhoneymeade was incorporated and became a nonprofit organization.

Visitors to Rhoneymeade will have their creativity sparked by artwork in the sculpture garden and their senses awakened while observing native grasses and flowers, pollinator-friendly plants, and over 25 different species of trees throughout its landscape. History lovers will appreciate how the property has now been farmed continuously for over 200 years and that the Rhone House is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

This week Centred Outdoors will host events at Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden on Sunday, Wednesday and Aug. 6. On Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., participants can join a guided hiking tour led by James Lesher, executive director of Rhoneymeade, to see and learn about the working farm and property surrounding the arboretum and sculpture garden. The hike is over two miles in length with varying elevation and terrain. Then on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Friday at 6 p.m., Lesher will lead guided walking tours through the sculpture garden. Additionally, the following wellness activities will be offered throughout the week. Visit www.centredoutdoors.org for complete details and recommendations for each activity.

Sunday:

2-mile guided hikes, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Yoga with Michelle Rogen, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Our Senses in Nature with Emily Hayne, 1-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday:

Guided sculpture garden tours, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emily Stang, 9-10 a.m.

Meet a Neighbor with Emily Hayne, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Aug. 6

Guided sculpture garden tour, 6-8 p.m.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Emily Stang, 4:30-6 p.m.

Centred Outdoors is a program of ClearWater Conservancy. All events are free, open to everyone, and suitable for all ages and fitness levels. All event details, including safety tips, can be found at www.centredoutdoors.org.