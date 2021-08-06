Socializing outdoors is good for your physical, mental well-being. Here are some tips and upcoming events

Participants take in a past Centred Outdoors event at The Arboretum at Penn State-Hartley Wood. Photo provided

For most of us, the pandemic year we’ve been through has meant fewer social connections. Working from home, we weren’t chatting with co-workers. Get-togethers with friends and family weren’t happening. Now is the perfect time to be with people again — especially with the opportunities summer affords for socializing outdoors.

Social connection is just as important for our health as eating right, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Dozens of studies have shown that people who have social support from family, friends, and their community have fewer health problems and live longer.

Social connection can also improve mental and emotional well-being. People who feel connected to others are happier and have lower levels of anxiety and depression, higher self-esteem, and greater empathy for others. Social connectedness can generate a positive feedback loop of social, emotional, and physical well-being.

This is great news because being with others is an easy and enjoyable way to take care of our health. It’s inexpensive, it doesn’t require any special equipment, and there are so many options for connecting.

Here are a few ideas for getting and staying connected:

Prioritize social connections in your calendar – set regular times to connect with people you care about.

Stay close to your inner circle. Having a group of close friends can help you feel supported and understood.

Be present. Shut your computer down and meet a friend for coffee.

Be proactive. Even if you’re an introvert, make a list of people you care about and reach out. Don’t wait for others to initiate contact.

Get out of the house and your head. Go for a walk or run at the park. Start talking to people — you’ll make an acquaintance and possibly a new friend.

Remember the little things. Sending a quick card or note lets others know you care about them.

Join a group. Consider enrolling in a new class, join a book club, volunteer, or chat with or help a neighbor.

Just remember to take time to foster your most meaningful relationships. Choose activities that are most likely to bring joy to you and the people you care about.

Ready to get connected? Consider inviting a friend or two to join you at a Centred Outdoors adventure this week, where you can get your dose of social connections and nature for your mental and physical wellness. Beginning Sunday, Centred Outdoors will offer five opportunities to join a guide from The Arboretum at Penn State for a hike (approximately 1.5 miles) through Hartley Wood. Explore the different types of trees and plants that make up this unique remnant of an old-growth forest and learn about the impact of invasive species and management efforts on the forest landscape. Afterward, enjoy a self-guided stroll through the H. O. Smith Botanic Gardens, including the new Pollinator and Bird Garden.

Hike dates and times include Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. A water bottle, sturdy shoes, bug spray, and walking or hiking stick are recommended for this adventure. Upon arrival, note that visitors must park in the Lewis Katz Building lot which has a parking fee of $1/hour as of July 19.

Centred Outdoors is a program of ClearWater Conservancy, and all events are free, open to the public, and suitable or modifiable for all ages and fitness levels.