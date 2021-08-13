Centred Outdoors will host family-friendly nature walks around the Poe Paddy Tunnel. Photo provided

New and favorite memories await those who stroll or pedal through the Paddy Mountain Railroad Tunnel at Poe Paddy State Park. Located about 30 miles east of State College along Penns Creek Path on the Mid-State Trail, the tunnel is a gateway to views of Penns Creek that provide a beautiful backdrop for your next outdoor adventure.

While this destination is a favorite among hikers, anglers, birdwatchers and cyclists, simply walking through the 307-foot tunnel is a fun and novel experience that makes for a reasonable and rewarding reason to make the trip out to Poe Paddy State Park. The railroad tunnel through West Paddy Mountain was originally built in the late 1800s but closed in 2013 due to deterioration. In 2015, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources completed renovations to the tunnel, which included the reshoring and resurfacing of more than two miles of rail trail to accommodate the equipment and vehicles needed for the work.

The public is invited to explore Poe Paddy Tunnel and the surrounding area with Centred Outdoors on Sunday from noon-6 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Aug. 20 from 6-8 p.m. During these times and days, anglers and those curious about fly fishing can observe demonstrations and practice fly casting with members of Penns Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited, using equipment provided by the group. Additionally, there are eight guided group hikes to choose from throughout the week:

Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.: Take a family friendly, educational nature walk along Penns Creek that is suitable for all ages with Jim Flanagan, PVCA Environmental Educator. For a more challenging adventure, take a slightly more active, informative hike along the trail with Dan Trew, ClearWater Conservancy’s Adventure Coordinator.

Wednesday: At 9 a.m. take a hike with Erica Quinn to learn about and reflect on the connections between humans and transportation. At 11 a.m., Dan Trew will lead an informative active hike along the rail trail.

Whichever adventure you choose, visitors are reminded of a few simple steps to ensure Penns Creek and all the natural resources at Poe Paddy Tunnel and Poe Paddy State Park remain undisturbed during their visit. Do not take anything home other than photos and memories and leave only footsteps behind. Please carry out and dispose of food wrappers, fruit peels, pet waste, etc. responsibly.

Centred Outdoors is a program of ClearWater Conservancy, and all events are free, and open to the public. View the full schedule of events and driving directions by visiting www.centredoutdoors.org.

Planning to attend this week’s adventures? Here are a few tips.

What to bring:

A filled water bottle

Sun protection including a hat and sunscreen

Bug repellent

Comfortable shoes (hiking boots are not necessary)

A light snack or picnic lunch

Additional Information:

This is a pet friendly destination. Please keep your pet on a leash and clean up after your pet.

Cellphone service is not reliable at this location, and it is recommended that you have a paper copy of directions prior to leaving home.