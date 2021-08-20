Wetlands, wildlife and wellness: Explore Millbrook Marsh Nature Centre in Centre County

Photo provided

Centred Outdoors is partnering with Millbrook Marsh Nature Center and the Grounded Canary on Sunday to offer a variety of free, guided adventures along the boardwalk and throughout the wetlands between 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Millbrook Marsh Nature Center is located in State College, just minutes from downtown, and is operated by the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Authority. A 62-acre site all together, Millbrook Marsh features 50 acres of wetland habitat that supports wildlife and local residents in a variety of ways. The wetland functions naturally in the midst of an urban environment to prevent flooding and filter water that enters drinking water supplies and streams that eventually flow into the Chesapeake Bay. Millbrook Marsh contains different types of wetlands, including one rare type known as a calcareous fen. This type of wetland is often home to rare plants and animals due to the unique ecosystem it can support. Many species of birds and fish depend on the healthy habitat in this area, making it an excellent destination for birdwatchers and anglers. A conservation easement between ClearWater Conservancy and Penn State protects this unique wetland from future development.

Sunday’s Centred Outdoors event will offer a wellness activity as well as two hike options. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Beth Shaha, life coach with the Grounded Canary, will lead “The Art of the Segue, Intuitively Deciding Where to Go Next.” This activity is intended to promote awareness and clarity, especially for those who are making decisions about next steps in their life. Please bring a towel or chair for this activity.

At 1 p.m., participants can join an expert from Millbrook Marsh for a family-friendly, educational exploration along the boardwalk. Along the way, explorers will learn about the history of the area, as well as the plants and animals that keep the ecosystem healthy and balanced. This adventure is suitable for all ages.

Then at 3 p.m., Dan Trew, adventure coordinator with ClearWater Conservancy, will lead an active hike throughout the marsh and surrounding area for those seeking a more challenging, faster-paced experience. Visitors can also come to explore the destination on their own. A Centred Outdoors ambassador will be on-site between 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. to answer questions and offer suggestions.

Planning to attend this week’s adventure at Millbrook Marsh Nature Center? Here are a few tips:

Bring a filled water bottle

Wear sun protection, including a hat and sunscreen

Bring/wear bug repellent

Choose comfortable shoes (hiking boots are not necessary)

Pack a light snack or picnic lunch

Please keep your pet on a leash and clean up after your pet.

Centred Outdoors is a program of ClearWater Conservancy, and all events are free, open to the public, and suitable or modifiable for all ages and fitness levels. Complete event details, including driving directions and safety tips, can be found at www.centredoutdoors.org.