Volunteers sought for ‘Project Changing Places’ project in Centre County

I would like to see mandated meditation. Who’s with me?

Those who know my yoga background are smiling now.

Don’t you think people seem to be very edgy? I mean, more than usual? Relationship problems within families, perhaps? A simmering unease, and vocal retalitions that feel as though they could erupt into something much worse? School board, local government, and academic meetings come to mind here.

It looks like a community health problem! No vaccination can come to our aid for this one. Meditation has a boatload of science behind it. Trials? How about 5,000 years worth? Maybe we should consider it our civic responsibility to meditate for the benefit of ourselves, and for the health and safety of family members, neighbors and community.

Sounds ridiculous? Maybe.

The current situation of the pandemic is changing — not in good ways, and it cannot be dismissed. My point is that there is very real fallout and ramifications from actions and behaviors that are emerging during this time which would be ignored at our peril.

The world since the beginning of the pandemic, and what some would also characterize as the great awakening, seems very uncertain. What is uncomfortable, and frankly dangerous, in my view, is a misguided tendency toward a withdrawal of empathy, which I believe stems from lack of communication between the two poles where people have hung their hats.

In a democracy, we have to find a way to voice our opinions, manage our emotions, and allow room for the “other point of view.” But how do we do that?

Besides meditation, I believe it takes access to all forms of information through freedom of speech. And, it also takes skillful communication.

Last summer, our home became a pressure cooker as two adult siblings holding polar opposite viewpoints could barely be in the same room. There seemed no way to offer even a smidgen of space for what truth may lay between them. This is when “Project Changing Places” — walking in another’s shoes by closing the communication gap during the pandemic — was born.

So, instead of mandated meditation, how about a community remedy that involves choice? I Invite my friends, neighbors, Penn State colleagues, church members, businessmen and women, and brave and courageous people to be part of this project.

Project Changing Places is a multimedia happening taking place over the course of eight weeks, involving the disciplines of theater, film, journalism and communication. You will be given the unique opportunity to walk in another’s shoes — literally.

Here’s how. You, along with other volunteers representing a range of ages, beliefs, backgrounds, education, get to know one another by “peeling the onion” to establish a sense of trust and intimacy, thus paving the way for more disclosure.

With lots of support, what follows then is a series of workshops that include interviews, storytelling and theater games.

Next, you will write a monologue based on what was learned in the interviews. Your monologue is then put into the rehearsal process so that you can create the “character” of the other person. In essence, changing places to present their perspective, complete with personal truth, conviction and emotion.

Lastly is a public performance where the audience is witness to the story you created and the story that was created about you. A talk-back with the “actors” follows the performance in order to learn how to “change places” to promote peace and understanding.

Filmmaker Kevin Pearson will be documenting the entire thing from workshops to performance. The film will provide another chance to learn and grow and offer a template for groups and families to change places.

We are looking for you or your group to step up and build this safe space for communication. You could be a facilitator or an interviewer. We also need artists, dancers, writers, musicians, drummers, student interns and production assistants.

A public healing ceremony, aka performance, will be held in October, exact date and location TBA.

We need bravery. Meanwhile, my friends ... ommmm.

For more information, or to volunteer, please email: Elle at lam35@psu.edu.