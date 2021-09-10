What’s a wildlife corridor? Experience one for yourself at the latest Centred Outdoors event

The Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor is an example of a local corridor providing an important pathway for wildlife to move across the region throughout the year. Photo provided

Wildlife corridors are home to many species of wildlife and act as an important passageway for safe migration, especially in areas where urban sprawl can prevent animals from roaming and moving freely between habitats throughout the year. Wildlife corridors are sometimes called “nature highways” or “wildlife bridges” and can be manmade or natural features of the landscape. Either way, they play a critical role in supporting the survival and expansion of ecosystems in areas where humans and human development are nearby.

The Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor (B2BE) in Port Matilda is one example of a local corridor providing an important pathway for wildlife to move across the region throughout the year. The B2BE connects rare habitat in the 6,500-acre region known as the Scotia Barrens (State Gamelands No. 176) with the Bald Eagle Ridge.

The Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor was conserved by ClearWater Conservancy and numerous partners in 2010. ClearWater Conservancy owns 39 of the 103 acres that make up the corridor, and that portion is open to the public and protected by a conservation easement held by Halfmoon Township. The remaining 64 acres are owned privately and enrolled in the Halfmoon Township Open Space Protection Program. ClearWater Conservancy and volunteers have planted and continue to maintain specific trees and shrubs throughout the corridor that provide nectar and pollen for pollinators, fruit and seeds for birds and animals, nesting and roosting areas, and important habitat for insects, amphibians, and reptiles.

ClearWater Conservancy invites you to attend their next Centred Outdoors event on Sunday at the Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor in Port Matilda between noon-6 p.m. ClearWater staff will lead guided hikes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the wide variety of birds, mammals, plants, pollinators, and amphibians that live and migrate through the corridor, as well as local forest restoration efforts. The hike is just under 1-mile along a mowed path that includes some hills and uneven terrain. Visitors can also explore the meadow and woodlands at their own pace during a self-guided adventure throughout the day.

All Centred Outdoors events are free, and open to the public. Visit www.centredoutdoors.org for complete event details as well as planning and safety tips.

Planning to attend this event? Here’s what you need to know:

What: Centred Outdoors Event at Barrens to Bald Eagle Wildlife Corridor

When: Sunday from noon-6 p.m. with guided hikes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Harness Downs Road, Port Matilda, PA 16870

Please note: The corridor parking area is at the edge of a residential development. Please drive very slowly and cautiously through the neighborhood and watch for children at play.

What to bring: A refillable water bottle and light snack, binoculars if interested in birdwatching, pets on a leash are welcome

What to wear: Long sleeves, high socks, and pants (recommended for protection from ticks and insects), sun protection (hat and sunscreen), bug repellent, comfortable walking shoes