Mokita Dialogues: Dispelling myths and learning the signs of human trafficking

Jana Marie Foundation continues the Mokita Dialogues series on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-noon via Zoom (tinyurl.com/MokitaDialogues). This month, Jana Marie Foundation will be joined by Vanessa Baronner from the Youth Service Bureau to discuss human trafficking and the effects it has on individuals and communities.

Human trafficking is much more prevalent, complex and close to home than most of us realize. It can happen to people of all ages and genders and any race or religious background.

The United Nations defines human trafficking as the act of transferring, recruiting or harboring humans by unlawful means, such as coercion or fraud, for the purpose of exploitation, including forced labor.

According to a 2017 report from the International Labor Organization (ILO) and Walk Free Foundation, an estimated 24.9 million victims are trapped in modern-day slavery. Of these, 16 million (64%) were exploited for labor, 4.8 million (19%) were sexually exploited, and 4.1 million (17%) were exploited in state-imposed forced labor.

Human trafficking is found all over the world and often times in places you would never expect. It can be found in industries such as construction, manufacturing, mining, hospitality, agriculture, and more. While a common misconception about human trafficking is that it doesn’t occur in the United States, it is estimated that 199,000 incidents occur each year here in our country.

“We are looking forward to Vanessa Baronner joining us for this important conversation. By taking time to dispel myths and learn signs of human trafficking, we can find ways we can be proactive in keeping our community members safe,” said Marisa Vicere, president and founder of Jana Marie Foundation.

Victims frequently do not seek help due to language barriers, fear of their traffickers, or fear of law enforcement. Considered a “hidden crime,” it is important that all of us learn the key signs and symptoms to recognize potential endangerment. These indicators include:

Appearing malnourished

Appearing injured or having signs of physical abuse

Avoiding eye contact, social interaction, and law enforcement

Responding in manners that seem rehearsed or scripted

Lacking personal identification documents and/or personal possessions

This Mokita Dialogues session will give us the chance to come together virtually, expand our understanding of human trafficking, engage in conversations on how we can be more vigilant, and discuss ways we can work together in our community to make a difference.

For the past five years, Jana Marie Foundation’s Mokita Dialogues series has shined a light on a variety of topics of vital social concern that often go unaddressed or unnoticed. Held the fourth Thursday of every month, these discussions include a brief presentation, engaging activities that encourage thought and conversation, and suggestions for ways to continue the discussion.

The word mokita comes from the Kilivia language, spoken near Papua New Guinnea, and means a known truth left unspoken – think of it as the notion of the elephant in the room. Join us to learn, to listen and to be engaged in finding solutions for these important issues.

It is time to come together to acknowledge the “elephants” that exist across our community and how we can address them.

To learn more about Jana Marie Foundation or Mokita Dialogues, please visit www.janamariefoundation.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing human trafficking, help is available. Please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.