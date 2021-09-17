Vistas and views are waiting for you along the Allegheny Front Trail in Snow Shoe

Centred Outdoors, a ClearWater Conservancy program, will host guided hikes at Allegheny Front Trail in Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania. Photo provided

On Sunday, ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program will offer guided, 2-mile hikes at along a portion of the Allegheny Front Trail (AFT), located in Snow Shoe.

In its entirety, the Allegheny Front Trail is a 42-mile loop that was established in the 1990s by a variety of hiking groups and organizations. The trail features some of the best views of our region and promises a challenging yet rewarding outdoor adventure for those who visit.

Guided hikes will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. A ClearWater Conservancy staff member will lead participants on a 2-mile hike that includes a climb up the Allegheny Front to look out over the region from one of its highest vantage points. Visitors can see and learn about the effects of the microclimate the front produces, and how the types of flora vary drastically from those found in the valleys below. If preferred, visitors can also explore the trail at their own pace during a self-guided adventure between noon-6 p.m. when a Centred Outdoors ambassador will be on-site to answer questions and offer suggestions.

The difficulty level of this trail is moderately challenging to difficult. The guided hike will follow a forested path with no surface improvements, and sturdy footwear is recommended for this trail. This adventure includes a 300-foot decline and 150-foot incline on the hike out, which then become a 150-foot decline and 300-foot incline upon return. For those who prefer a shorter and more leisurely outing, a Centred Outdoors ambassador can offer suggestions for alternative routes.

There is no cost or pre-registration required to participate in this event. Since May, Centred Outdoors has hosted free, guided events at 18 destinations in and around Centre County, and seven more events are scheduled through Nov. 21. Each featured destination is open the public, and free to visit throughout the year. A full schedule and complete list of locations can be found on the Centred Outdoors website: www.centredoutdoors.org.

Planning to attend this event? Here’s what you need to know:

What: Centred Outdoors Event at the Allegheny Front Trail in Snow Shoe

When: noon-6 p.m. Sunday with guided hikes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Use the following address for GPS: Allegheny Front Trail, Snow Shoe

What to bring: A refillable water bottle and light snack, binoculars if interested in birdwatching, pets on a leash are welcome, hiking poles optional (walking sticks are available to use at the Centred Outdoors welcome table)

What to wear: Comfortable and sturdy footwear, sun protection, bug repellent

Safety: Review additional safety tips for exploring the outdoors at www.centredoutdoors.org/safety.