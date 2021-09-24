Brake for the beauty of nature on the Jean Aron Path in Rothrock State Forest

A house finch is spotted on the Jean Aron Path in Rothrock State Forest. Photo provided

On Sunday, ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program will offer guided, 0.6-mile hikes along the Jean Aron Path in Rothrock State Forest, just outside of Boalsburg.

The path is named for the local author and poet Jean Aron. Aron wrote “The Short Hiker”, a title chosen not only because the book highlights adventures that are short in distance, but also because Aron herself measures 4 feet, 9 inches tall. In the book, Aron highlights 40 hikes within 40 miles of State College, while also reminding readers to pause for the wonders of nature during their outdoor adventures.

In today’s fast-paced world, Aron’s encouragement to slow down, even if means covering less distance, is a welcome suggestion. Those interested in a relaxing guided nature walk this Sunday can join Centred Outdoors at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Jean Aron Path. A ClearWater Conservancy staff person will lead the walks as participants learn about and admire the trail’s dense stands of hemlock and mountain laurel. The path offers many opportunities to observe the often-overlooked details of nature on the ground, in the trees, and overhead that can be easily missed when hiking in a hurry. The trail makes for a scenic and satisfying standalone adventure, or one pleasant portion of a longer hike along the Bear Meadows trail system in Rothrock State Forest.

There is no cost or pre-registration required to participate in this event. All Centred Outdoors destinations are open the public, and free to visit throughout the year. A full schedule and complete list of locations can be found on the Centred Outdoors website: www.centredoutdoors.org/allsites.

Planning to attend this event? Here’s what you need to know:

What: Centred Outdoors event at the Jean Aron Path in Rothrock State Forest

When: Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. with guided hikes at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Use the following address for GPS: Bear Meadows Road & North Meadows Road, Petersburg, PA. Access this destination via Bear Meadows Road, as if traveling to Tussey Mountain Ski and Recreation Area. From there you’ll turn onto North Meadows Road and look for the Centred Outdoors signs at the parking area.

Schedule for the day: Guided hikes will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. A ClearWater Conservancy staff member will lead participants on a 0.6-mile hike. If preferred, visitors can also explore the trail at their own pace during a self-guided adventure between noon-6 p.m. when a Centred Outdoors ambassador will be on-site to answer questions and offer suggestions.

Difficulty: The Jean Aron Path is an easy walk that is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. There is no major elevation change and the trail is mostly even and flat. Child carriers for younger children are suggested, as this destination is not suitable for strollers.

What to bring: A refillable water bottle and light snack, binoculars if interested in birdwatching, pets on a leash are welcome.

What to wear: Comfortable shoes, sun protection, and bug repellent

Safety: Review additional safety tips for exploring the outdoors at www.centredoutdoors.org/safety.