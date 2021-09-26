Green Business Partnership applications & virtual tours available this fall from CCRRA

Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority’s Green Business Partnership Program is back up and running and we want YOU to apply! We have also opened virtual tours back up for our schools, organizations or anyone who would like a behind the scenes look at the daily operations at our facility. Details about both are below.

2022 Green Business Partnership applications

The CCRRA and the Centre Region Council of Governments are partnering to recognize Centre County businesses, institutions, organizations and schools, etc., as “Green Business Partners” who take pride in their recycling programs.

We have designed a “Recycling Works for My Business” window cling for display. This window cling serves as a visual indicator to the public that our local entities are committed to the well-being of the county by following proper waste management and recycling practices.

Many of our clings are proudly displayed on windows across the area. If your business recycles and has not received a “Recycling Works for My Business” window cling and would like one, please contact me at aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org or at 814-238-7005.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition, we’d like to ask area businesses, institutions, organizations and schools who have outstanding recycling programs to complete and submit a Centre County Green Business Partnership Application. We want to recognize you! Our application can be found and completed online at www.centrecountyrecycles.org.

We want to hear about what is going on locally in the following areas: recycling, composting/organics, special event recycling, reuse, environmental rehabilitation and recycling innovation. So, visit our website and complete your application today!

The deadline to complete and submit the application is Jan. 7. Successful candidates will be invited to an awards event to be held in the spring of 2022. In addition, successful candidates will be featured in our newsletter, on our website and social media pages. We can’t wait to recognize those who are going above and beyond.

We hope you will consider becoming a Green Business Partner. Please contact me with any questions you may have about the Green Business Partnership Program.

Schedule a virtual tour of the Centre County Recycling and Refuse facility

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

If you were hoping to visit the CCRRA this fall for a tour but do not feel comfortable visiting in person, we have a virtual tour option for you! CCRRA has partnered with WPSU and created an amazing seven-minute tour of our facility. We are scheduling these tours with our local classrooms and groups and are having a blast.

Tours are held over Zoom where we watch the tour together followed by a Q&A session. If you have a group who would like to take a virtual tour of our facility, send an email to aschirf@centrecountyrecycles.org to get it set up.