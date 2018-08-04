Two dead, including 7-year-old boy, after two-vehicle crash in Clearfield

A 29-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 7-year-old boy died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Clearfield County on Friday, according to state police at Clearfield.

Sara Shaw was traveling north on Main Street on State Route 53 in Bigler Township when she lost control of her 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt while negotiating a left turn. The vehicle went into the southbound lane and collided with 64-year-old John Skebeck’s 2005 Peterbilt, according to police.

The driver’s side of Shaw’s Cobalt was severely damaged and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was transported to UPMC Altoona with life-threatening injuries, and was ultimately pronounced dead. Skebeck was not injured.

Police are continuing their investigation of the crash.

