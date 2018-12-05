Dashing through the store: Snow Shoe boy wins $3,000 shopping spree

A 6-year-old Snow Shoe boy was one of three grand prize winners selected to go on a $3,000 shopping spree as part of Nickelodeon’s and Walmart’s partnership to bring back ‘90s game show “Toy Run.”
Keegan Stanisic had three minutes to dash through a DuBois Walmart on Tuesday to grab as many toys as he could.
Stanisic told WJAC-TV he grabbed some Lego sets, Nerf guns and a doll for his cousin. His mother, Raquel Stanisic, said it was a “lifetime memory.”
“I mean, how many kids get to run through a toy aisle and get to grab what they want for nothing,” Raquel Stanisic told WJAC.
Stanisic was selected from more than 150,000 entries and was the first of the three winners to go on their shopping spree.
According to WJAC, his experience will be posted on Nickelodeon and Walmart’s social media pages by mid-December.
