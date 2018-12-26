LifeFlight called to a head-on car crash with a tractor trailer in Philipsburg

LifeFlight was called to the scene of a head-on crash between a tractor trailer and a car in the borough of Philipsburg.
At 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday evening, 911 dispatch reported there was a vehicle crash with “heavy entrapment” at the intersection of Railroad Street and East Pine Street.
It appeared the vehicle hit the tractor trailer head on and the two vehicles were in the road, said police at the scene.
There was a woman inside the vehicle with unknown injuries screaming, according to 911 dispatch.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Railroad Street closed between West Presqueisle Street and East Pine Street.
At the time, LifeFlight was on standby and checking availability to land at Geisinger Medical Center, Philipsburg.
Philipsburg fire department and fire police, Hope Fire Company, Reliance Fire Company and Moshannon Valley EMS responded to the scene.
Comments