State College furniture store to close by the end of October

A staple of the State College furniture community is planning to close its doors by the end of October.
Pete’s Used Furniture, located at 522 Westerly Parkway in the Westerly Parkway Shopping Center, will be shutting down for good by Oct. 31, owner and operator Pete Hosler said Wednesday. While the store has been open for nine years, Hosler said he simply couldn’t compete with online retailers.
“Business used to be good,” he said, “but the internet has sunken in and driven out stores like mine. Even places like Sam’s Club are showing signs of shutting down and turning into warehouses.”
Hosler said the business started to dive about two-and-a-half years ago, adding that since then, his income has dropped to about a quarter of what it used to be. Rising rent prices are also creating an unaffordable atmosphere, he said.
Hosler said his customers enjoyed the cleanliness and thoroughness of his store and service, adding that he didn’t sell “used junk,” but rather nice furniture that had seen little use and helped furnish many homes in the area.
The store would begin liquidating everything around mid-September through the end of October, he said, after which Hosler would be retiring from the furniture business.
“I enjoyed being part of the community,” he said. “We had a good run. I want to thank the local community for its support.”
Comments