Here’s why this local Snappy’s closed

The Snappy’s Convenience Store at 1209 N. Atherton St. is officially closed.
A Snappy’s employee told the Centre Daily Times that they had been packing up the North Atherton Street location since Monday while still operating credit card-only gas pump services. As of Thursday, gas will no longer be available.
The employee said that the unpredictability of different construction and road projects happening on North Atherton Street for the last year made it harder to continue regular operations.
A sign on the door read, “This location is permanently closed. Thank you to all our customers who have supported us over the past years. Come visit us at our University Drive location.”
The North Atherton Street Snappy’s opened in 1995.
Kristi Heichel, director of customer contact for Snappy’s, said the decision was not newsworthy and was the owners’ decision.
“It was based on what the owners thought was best for the business. There’s no negativity connected to it,” she said.
JJ Powell, Inc., a heating and cooling provider headquartered in Philipsburg, is the parent company of Snappy’s Convenience stores.
The closing of the North Atherton Street location means the loss of the only 24-hour Snappy’s in State College. The Snappy’s on College Avenue closed in 2014. There are now 10 Snappy’s locations in central Pennsylvania.
