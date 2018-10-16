Get Air State College is opening

The wait is over. Get Air Trampoline Park is opening its State College location at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s located at 2252 E. College Ave., near Giant.
“Come be one of the first to try it! We can’t wait to see you and all your friends!” Get Air State College said in a Facebook post announcing the opening.
Get Air will be in a 23,000-square-foot space, as previously reported. The facility will have wall-to-wall trampolines, dunk lanes, a dodgeball court and a ninja warrior course. The company previously said it will hire 40 to 50 people.
Get Air launched a Facebook page back in 2016 for its State College location, which was originally intended to be at the Nittany Mall. That plan fell through, and the company began to look into other options in the area in 2017, as previously reported.
Work began at the East College Avenue location early this summer.
For rates and other information, visit getairstatecollege.com or call 924-0800.
Comments