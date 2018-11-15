Family entertainment center to open soon in the Nittany Mall

For Keith and Rebecca Schulman, their new storefront in the Nittany Mall is a passion project.
They own K n B’s Inflatables Please and rent water slides, bounce houses, obstacle courses and more for parties and events. And if all goes according to plan, their family entertainment center, near Payless Shoesource in the mall, will open in late November.
The family entertainment center will have several inflatables — one is 35 feet by 26 feet, for example — interactive games and space for private parties. The center caters to children 10 years and younger.
The center will be geared toward keeping kids entertained and happy, Keith Schulman said.
“Everything’s about imagination. We want the kids to really grow while they’re here,” Rebecca Schulman said.
So even while they’re playing and exercising, they’ll also be mentally stimulated, she said.
They plan to rotate the inflatables, which are mold resistant and anti-bacterial, every few months.
It’s also important to the couple for the entertainment center to be affordable.
All the profits go back into the business, Keith Schulman said, adding that the inflatables aren’t their job but their passion.
Once the entertainment center opens, the Schulmans said they plan to be open the same hours as the mall (10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday), though that may change as they see when people come in.
For more information, visit www.knbsinflatablesplease.com.
