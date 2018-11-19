This local company plans to double its workforce, operating space

Boalsburg-based Sensor Networks Inc. plans to expand both its workforce and operating space over the next few years.
At a press conference Monday, President and General Manager Jeff Anderson said the technology company has basically been doubling in the past three years.
SNI has just fewer than 50 employees, and it started out with three when it launched in 2014, he said. The target is to grow to between 100 and 125 employees over the next three years.
“This doubling effect that they have is part of why we’re standing here today. This is significant. Any time a company can double in that 36-month window of time — that’s really an achievement in so many dimensions,” said Vern Squier, president and CEO of the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County.
According to Sensor Networks’ website, the company specializes in “the design and fabrication of industrial remote visual, installed sensors and ultrasonic transducers and tooling for demanding in-situ test and inspection applications.”
SNI serves the aerospace, power generation and oil and gas industries, Anderson said.
It’s also outgrown its current 10,000 square feet of space (spread across three suites in the Boalsburg Technology Park). Anderson said it’s inefficient because not everyone is working in the same contiguous space.
He said the company is looking to expand to 20,000 square feet of operating space, whether that be in an existing building or buying land to build a new facility.
And with the proximity to Penn State and its talent and the University Park Airport, the State College area is where SNI would like to stay, Anderson said.
“We think this will be a great area for us just to continue to grow,” he said.
Comments