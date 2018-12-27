Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated business openings of 2018 in Centre County

Centre County saw a number of new businesses open in 2018 — from restaurants to recreation spots.
Here are five of the business openings our readers were most excited about this year.
Nature’s Medicines
Centre County’s first medical marijuana dispensary, Nature’s Medicines, opened in June.
The dispensary, located at 2105 N. Atherton St. in Patton Township, had a parking lot full of patients waiting for its doors to open on the first day.
“They’ve been waiting a long time for this, and I’m happy we’re here to be able to give this to them,” general manager Angel Rodriguez said at the time.
The dispensary offers a variety of products, including oils, pills and dry leaf.
According to Nature’s Medicines’ website, the dispensary is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Crazy Boil
The longtime home of Eat’n Park, 1617 N. Atherton St., sat empty for more than three years. That is, until Cajun-style seafood restaurant Crazy Boil and CEO Karaoke opened in October.
The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of seafood boils, po’boys and more.
Crazy Boil is open 3-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Good Day Cafe
Good Day Cafe — a branch of Strawberry Fields Inc., an organization that provides services and support for people with disabilities and their families — opened in August.
The cafe, located at 286 W. Hamilton Ave., employs people with disabilities.
“Everybody has gifts,” Strawberry Fields CEO Cindy Pasquinelli said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Everybody can make a contribution. And those employees in there are absolutely having the time of their lives. It matters. Employment makes you feel like you matter. We all want to have a reason to get up in the morning. So do they.”
Centre Foundation awarded Good Day Cafe a $100,000 Centre Inspires grant to help get the business off the ground. And the cafe serves local products, like Rothrock Coffee and Spectral Tea.
The cafe is open 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Happy Wraps
In April, Happy Wraps opened in the spot vacated by Old State Deli in the Nittany Mall.
“We’re not Old State Deli, but we fit in the same mold,” owner Gary Landon told the CDT.
The menu includes wraps (hot or cold), salads and soups.
According to the Nittany Mall’s website, Happy Wraps is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
The Express Casual Dining
The Express Casual Dining opened at 104 E. Wilson St. in Centre Hall — which had been the home to Whistle Stop for more than two decades before a brief stint as Royal Garden Italian Restaurant.
The restaurant grew out of a well-known local food stand operation, Cajun Express II, which made the rounds at fairs and festivals like Howard Fire Company’s Punkin Chunkin.
According to the Cajun Express II’s Facebook page, the hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
