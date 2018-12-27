Business

Bellefonte candy shop is closing this weekend

By Sarah Rafacz

December 27, 2018 09:45 AM

Pappy Chuck’s Candy Shoppe owner Chuck Kormanski opened his Bellefonte shop in early April.
Pappy Chuck’s Candy Shoppe, 125 W. Bishop St. in Bellefonte, is closing after about nine months in business.

“It is with great sadness that I must close Pappy Chuck’s Candy Shoppe,” a Wednesday Facebook post said.

The shop, which sells a variety of vintage candies and soft serve ice cream, opened in early April. Its last two days will be Friday and Saturday — open noon to 5 p.m. each day.

According to the Facebook post, ice cream will not be available, but candy will be sold at buy one, get one free. Christmas candy will be buy one, get two free.

