Hippie-themed State College doughnut shop closes

By Sarah Paez

January 14, 2019 01:33 PM

If you were expecting a side of peace and love with your doughnuts, you may be out of luck.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts, a Pittsburgh-based doughnut shop, closed its State College location at 421 E. Calder Way.

Known for its hippie theme and “open theater” way of preparing doughnuts, Peace, Love and Little Donuts quickly became a favorite of Penn State students and community members alike after its opening in 2017.

State College franchise part-owner William Rust confirmed the business closed at the end of the day Dec. 9, 2018, but did not specify a reason.

Locations around Pennsylvania, including one in Grove City and 10 in and around Pittsburgh, remain open.

