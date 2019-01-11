Playa Bowls will open its doors in State College. Here’s how you can try it for free

A new smoothie bowl restaurant is set to have its grand opening in downtown State College on Saturday.
Playa Bowls will be located below The Legacy apartment building on 482 East Calder Way, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.
As part of the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free acai bowl, according to a press release.
The location will have indoor seating, Wi-Fi, and will accept LionCash for Penn State students.
Playa Bowls, a New Jersey-based acai bowl restaurant, has more than 60 locations along the East Coast specializing in smoothies, fruit bowls, juices, soups and poke bowls.
Acai bowls are smoothie bowls containing the acai fruit, which comes from Brazil and is heralded for its health benefits. The acai is blended with other types of fruit like blueberries and strawberries with milk, and served with toppings such as fruit, shaved coconut, and seeds.
“We’re happy to bring this healthy dining option to Penn State and the State College community,” owner/operator Desiree Arroyo said in a press release. “As a Penn State alum, it has been my dream to return to State College an build a business, and I’m proud to say I’ve accomplished that goal.”
The creative goal of the location is to bring a “beachy vibe” to the State College community and provide a space for students to study, work and relax, according to the release.
“(We) couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to open a Playa Bowls at one of the greatest universities in the country,” said Robert Guiliana, Playa Bowls co-founder.
