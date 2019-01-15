Business

Here’s the latest store closing at the Nittany Mall

By Sarah Paez

January 15, 2019 03:26 PM

Gymboree at the Nittany Mall is set to close this year, along with some 900 other retail locations around the country.
Gymboree Group Inc., a San Francisco-based children’s clothing company, is expected to seek bankruptcy protections this week and close all retail stores.

One of those stores is located at the Nittany Mall in State College.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the bankruptcy filing and expected store closures Sunday.

The company, which also owns high-end clothing brands Janie and Jack and Crazy 8, filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed 375 stores of about 1,280, but managed to reorganize and re-emerge on Sept. 29, 2017.

There are about 900 Gymboree retail store locations around the country, with one located in Centre County at the Nittany Mall, one at the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona and one at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove.

The company wants to sell the Janie and Jack brand, but if a buyer can’t be found, that brand will be liquidated along with the other two, PennLive reported.

Gymboree would be the second store to close in the Nittany Mall in 2019. Matthew’s Hallmark Shop is set to close Feb. 25. Other stores that have closed in the mall recently are Zales jewelry shop, Sears, Bon-Ton, Old State Deli, RC’s Dogs, Garfield’s Restaurant and Pub, Things Remembered, Auntie Anne’s and Charlotte Russe.

