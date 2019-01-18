State College GameStop to close its doors this weekend

Pack up your controllers and consoles — GameStop in the Nittany Mall is closing this weekend. The store will officially close its doors in the mall for the last time on Sunday.
GameStop, a popular video game and electronics retailer, has hundreds of locations across the country, including two in State College. The other store, located at 1649 N Atherton St., is still open.
The store now joins multiple other businesses and shops that have left the mall recently, including Zale’s, Auntie Anne’s and Charlotte Russe, among others.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments