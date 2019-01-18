Business

State College GameStop to close its doors this weekend

By Michael Sneff

January 18, 2019 01:57 PM

GameStop in Nittany Mall will close its doors this weekend.
GameStop in Nittany Mall will close its doors this weekend. Nam Y. Huh AP
GameStop in Nittany Mall will close its doors this weekend. Nam Y. Huh AP

Pack up your controllers and consoles — GameStop in the Nittany Mall is closing this weekend. The store will officially close its doors in the mall for the last time on Sunday.

GameStop, a popular video game and electronics retailer, has hundreds of locations across the country, including two in State College. The other store, located at 1649 N Atherton St., is still open.

The store now joins multiple other businesses and shops that have left the mall recently, including Zale’s, Auntie Anne’s and Charlotte Russe, among others.

  Comments  

things to do