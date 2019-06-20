New family-run Mexican restaurant to open in State College

From left: Gladys Rivera Buffamonte, Melvin Lopez Rojas and Maria Guadalupe Rojas Orozco pose inside Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food, located inside the Uni-Mart at 3180 W. College Avenue. The restaurant will host its grand opening on Saturday. ateny@centredaily.com

Family and authenticity are the main ingredients at Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food, a new restaurant located inside the Uni-Mart at 3180 W. College Avenue.

María Guadalupe Rojas Orozco grew up in Oaxaca, Mexico, and found her love for cooking when she began preparing meals for farmers who worked with her husband. Struggling to find work in her small village, she began selling her food in order to care for her son.

This experience inspired Rojas to move to the United States with a dream of opening a restaurant, and that dream will be realized Saturday at the grand opening of Lupita’s.

“This is her first step to realizing her dream,” manager Gladys Rivera Buffamonte said.

Orozco described her restaurant as being “authentic fast food” where her customers are welcome to order and sit, or order and leave.

The food options include gorditas, sopes, tostadas, empanadas and more.

The menu also features options for children, and orders can be personalized if given enough time.

“We really want to focus on the children, and make sure they don’t go home hungry,” Buffamonte said.

Orozco’s son, Melvin Lopez Rojas, is excited to see his mother’s dream become reality this weekend.

“It’s going to be family-run. I’ll be here along with most of my family, and we’re excited to see where things can go,” Rojas said.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony held in front of the restaurant Saturday morning at 10 a.m., and children will eat for free throughout the day.

“We are all just so nervous and excited. We just can’t wait until we’re open,” Buffamonte said.