A State College restaurant has closed, but the owner will expand the Benner Township location

Some of your favorite places that closed in 2018 Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year

With the closure of the State College Troy’s Philadelphia Style Hoagies, owner Troy Guenot is looking to renovate and add menu items to the Benner Pike location.

The restaurant off West Aaron Drive closed Sunday, according to a post on Troy’s website, which thanked customers for the support over the past three years.

With a focus now on the 2932 Benner Pike location, Guenot plans to expand the offerings beyond the hoagies, sandwiches, fries and wings the restaurant has become known for.

New York-style pizza and soft-serve ice cream window will be added to the menu within the next 60 days, according to Guenot. These food changes will be accompanied with change in scenery, with renovations to create a larger dining area and add seating capacity.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Guenot said that he wants the restaurant to be a one-stop place for any food that the customers are looking for, and he hopes the menu expansion will attract more visitors.

“We closed the State College location because we really wanted to focus and centralize our business under one roof,” he said. “We really wanted to centralize ourselves and keep our fundraising, catering, and day to day food service in the same spot.”

The restaurant will still be delivering to both State College and Bellefonte.

Guenot was born and raised in Centre County and opened up his first sandwich shop in 1994 in Bellefonte. Guenot expanded into State College, and then re-opened his Bellefonte location in April of 2018, according to the company’s website.

“This was the original location, but the State College location opened first,” said Guenot.

Guenot said he’s not intimidated by the change, but is ready for the new journey.

“Anytime you start something new it’s going to be exciting,” he said.