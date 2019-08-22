A new restaurant is coming to the former Stover’s Tea Room building in Milesburg

A sign on the old Stovers Tea Room in Milesburg says Happy Dishes is coming soon tot he location. adrey@centredaily.com

After sitting vacant for nearly two years, the former Stover’s Tea Room in Milesburg is getting a new tenant — Happy Dishes.

What began as a food truck in 2018 is scheduled to move to a more permanent location and open this fall, according to a sign on the building.

Earlier this year, owner Michael Johnson said he had secured a location for Happy Dishes in the Nittany Mall, but business has not opened. In January, Johnson said he was working on renovating the space and bringing its facilities up to code.

Known for the Happy Burger — a 10-ounce patty topped with pulled brisket, applewood bacon, bleu cheese, barbecue sauce and coleslaw, Happy Dishes’s menu consists of a variety of wings, sandwiches and salad options. In January, Johnson told the CDT he was exploring additional dishes for future dine-in locations but would not expand on his ideas.

Happy Dishes also offers a catering service for specific events. The mobile food truck can be found at the DaVita State College Dialysis Center on Science Park Road for lunch on Monday-Friday and in the former Denny’s parking lot on North Atherton Street on Friday and Saturday evenings. Specific hours and locations can be found on Facebook and happydishesfood.com.

Stover’s Tea Room closed in December 2017 after 70 years in business.