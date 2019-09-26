New State College restaurant embraces building’s history, serving shakes, burgers in style

Need somewhere new to wine and dine? Some of the new places to wine and dine in Centre County that have opened in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some of the new places to wine and dine in Centre County that have opened in 2019.

The long-awaited outpost of the Pittsburgh chain BRGR is now open in the former Citizens Bank building at 122 W. College Ave. The State College location is the fourth BRGR restaurant to open and the only one outside Pittsburgh.

“We think BRGR is (a) perfect spot for both students and locals,” Dan Ayer, spokesman for BRGR said recently. “Whether it’s a good meal out or place to watch the game, we believe BRGR appeals to all of State College.”

The eatery’s burger menu consists of classic, signature and build-your-own options. Classic options include burgers like the Mob Boss, with angus, hot capicola, genoa salami, ham, provolone, banana peppers and roasted garlic aioli. Signature burgers are a bit more inventive, with options like the Kamikaze, a marinated ahi tuna fillet adorned with wontons, hot and sour cucumber slaw, sriracha and mayonnaise. Build-your-own burgers can be customized using an array of traditional and non-traditional ingredients, like pickled onions and spicy mango slaw.

The BRGR burger includes dry aged prime beef, pickled red onions, arugula, creamy bleu cheese and roasted tomatoes at the newly opened BRGR on College Avenue in State College.

Shakes come in classic favorite flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, but spiked shakes are also available, created with bourbon and vodka. Dessert options also include spiked floats, like the Cherry Wine Float, with white zinfandel, cherry syrup and Sprite.

Beyond the burgers and shakes, the restaurant also offers appetizers, salads, side dishes and kid’s meals.

However, Ayer hints at some new menu items that will be exclusive to the State College location and include a little Penn State flair, including a “White Out Milkshake.”

The restaurant also hopes to announce partnerships with local producers in the near future.

The newly opened BRGR in State College incorporates features from the old tenant of the space, a bank.

BRGR will offer diners an “approachable, fun environment,” according to Ayers. The restaurant, with its casual vibe, also places a high emphasis on food quality.

The restaurant’s environment incorporates elements from the building’s former life as a bank building. The bank’s vault and safety deposit boxes are on display as part of the restaurant’s overall Americana decor. The restaurant can seat approximately 120 guests.

“We are excited to keep elements of the bank in our design, especially the vault, which now has tables where diners can eat,” says Ayer.

BRGR State College is open 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Sunday. Visit http://brgrpgh.com/ for more information.