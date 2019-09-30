‘We have a lot of great memories.’ Philipsburg store to close after 30 years in business

Some of your favorite places that closed in 2018 Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look back at some popular spots that closed this year

Centre County’s last video rental store is closing — Adventure Video.

After 30 years in business, the store recently announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing its doors.

“We have a lot of great memories, and it has been a privilege serving the Philipsburg community,” the post read. “Thank you.”

Adventure Video, located at 1161 Philipsburg Bigler Highway, will be holding a 40% off closing sale until inventory runs out.

“Everything will be for sale, including all DVDs, Blu-rays, new releases, games and even the store fixtures,” according to the post. “So please come in and take several pieces of Adventure Video home with you.”