‘We have a lot of great memories.’ Philipsburg store to close after 30 years in business
Centre County’s last video rental store is closing — Adventure Video.
After 30 years in business, the store recently announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing its doors.
“We have a lot of great memories, and it has been a privilege serving the Philipsburg community,” the post read. “Thank you.”
Adventure Video, located at 1161 Philipsburg Bigler Highway, will be holding a 40% off closing sale until inventory runs out.
“Everything will be for sale, including all DVDs, Blu-rays, new releases, games and even the store fixtures,” according to the post. “So please come in and take several pieces of Adventure Video home with you.”
