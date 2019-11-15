There’s a new store in downtown State College, but don’t get too used to what’s on the shelves

Centre County residents have a new store for their holiday shopping — and occasions in between.

The Happy Valley Holiday Shoppe is open for business. The gift shop, located at 325 E. Calder Way, opened last week and owner Michael Kelley thinks the store will attract Penn State students and residents alike. The store’s merchandise will change with the holidays — offering seasonal and birthday gifts and holiday decorations.

The storefront used to be home to Cheap Thrills, a clothing boutique, but once the business closed, Kelley said he saw a window of opportunity.

“I thought it has to be something that appeals to students but also has a draw that’s more than just Penn State,” Kelley said. “So, I thought the holidays would work because for most of them, you can give a gift for.”

Although the store didn’t open in time to celebrate Halloween, there are still masks and fall items in stock, but the majority of merchandise is geared toward Christmas.

A collector of Coca-Cola-themed items, Kelley said he is selling merchandise from his personal collection because Coke and Christmas are “closely tied together.”

“I want to incorporate as many holidays as I can,” he said. “Being multicultural is so important, especially being in the downtown area with Penn State ... Chinese students and residents need to know that we’re there for them, too.”

Wanting to be different from other downtown businesses, Kelley said he didn’t want too much Penn State gear in the store, especially since the Student Book Store is a block away and shares property with the store.

“Business will operate all year-round,” he said. “There’s so much opportunity there, even with birthdays. Who doesn’t like to celebrate their birthday? Restocking inventory will be a slow process, but feedback has been great so far.”