Looking for a new workout? A pole dancing studio is now open in Centre County

Centre County residents have a new way to exercise at PoleSpin — a pole dance studio in Philipsburg.

Located at 145 N. Front St., the business opened last month and offers classes from 1-8 p.m. during the week. Class rates begin at $25 per drop-in class, $100 for five classes, $180 for 10 classes and $160 for an unlimited 30 day pass.

“Our certified instructors will make you feel comfortable and welcome as they teach you,” reads the PoleSpin website. “We will help you lose weight, tone your entire body and feel energized while having fun.”

According to the business’s website, pole dancing is a total body workout. Offering introductory classes for men and women, PoleSpin’s mission is to “cultivate each individual’s potential to love themselves fully and appreciate their body and the power it has inside and out, while feeling sexy and having fun.”

Classes are offered on Saturday by appointment only.

“We strive to have our space feel comfortable, inviting and an escape from the outside world to those entering which is why we keep our space intimate and class sizes small,” said the website.

On average, class sizes house six participants but will be canceled if no more than two people are registered.

To sign up for classes, visit polespin.com.