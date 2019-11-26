This Philipsburg business is set to reopen at its new location on Black Friday

Following months of renovation, Shindig Alley — a mid-century, modern furniture, antiques and clothing shop — will host a grand reopening at its new location, 200 N. Front St. in Philipsburg, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Photo provided

A suite in Philipsburg’s Finberg Building has a new tenant with a familiar face.

Following months of renovation, Shindig Alley — a mid-century, modern furniture, antiques and clothing shop — will host a grand reopening at its new location, 200 N. Front St. suite 101, in Philipsburg, beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Offering 20% off all jewelry on Friday, 20% off furniture and clothing on Saturday, the store will be open from 10-6 p.m. and 11-4 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re flattered to be in this space,” co-owner Kevin Murphy said. “It’s that great of a space. The opportunity was just enormous for us, and we feel privileged to be here.”

Moving from its current location, 219 N. Front St., Murphy said he thought the downtown location would help Shindig Alley become more well known in the community.

“The move was easy for us because we felt that for us to grow as a retail store, we needed to be more visible and when this space became available, it was a no-brainer for us,” Murphy said, citing the building’s windows and highly trafficked location.

The suite is the former home of the York-based McCrory’s 5 & 10, a chain of stores that sold shoes, clothing, housewares, fabrics, candy and toys. The building was owned by the late Walter Swoope Jr. and was one of several restoration projects.

“I think people are really excited about the move, and I don’t know if it truly correlated to the fact that Shindig Alley moved there,” he said. “The space has been empty ... and I think people are just excited that something is coming back into this amazing retail space.”

Wanting to keep the new layout under wraps, the store’s windows have been covered, but Murphy said watching passersby peek through cracks in the curtains has been fun.

“It’s a good buzz,” Murphy said. “It’s a good feeling for us and the town.”