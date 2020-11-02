Centre Daily Times Logo
This Centre Region retailer plans to close after more than a decade in business

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its only Centre County location by the end of the year after more than a decade in business, a company spokesperson said Monday.

It was not immediately clear how many people were employed by the home goods chain retailer. The 23,200-square-foot store at 313 Benner Pike is one of more than 200 expected to close during the next two years.

“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “... This is an important step in our multiyear program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people.”

Closing sales are ongoing. The nearest Bed Bath & Beyond for Centre County residents is now in Blair County.

